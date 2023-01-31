Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Eoghan O'Connell has played for the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level

National League Wrexham have signed Charlton Athletic defender Eoghan O'Connell for an undisclosed fee.

Cork-born O'Connell joined Celtic in 2011 and has also had spells at Bury and Rochdale before joining Charlton in the summer on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old has made 17 League One starts for Charlton this season.

"It's a club on the up. It's an exciting part of the season to come in," O'Connell said.

"The ambition of the Club, with the manager and players here, is obviously promotion so I'll throw myself in and see how I can contribute to it."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is keen to strengthen defensively due to injuries to Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden.

The centre-backs were injured early on in Sunday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round.

"I'm very pleased, Eoghan is a very strong signing for us, we had the disappointment of losing a couple of players over the weekend, but it was important we acted quickly," Parkinson said.