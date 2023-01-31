Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Tristan Abrahams helped Grimsby Town win promotion from the National League during a loan spell with the Mariners last season

League Two strugglers Gillingham have signed Shrewsbury winger Aiden O'Brien and Eastleigh striker Tristan Abrahams on loan until the end of the season.

O'Brien has featured eight times this season after joining from Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international previously played under Gills boss Neil Harris at Millwall.

Abrahams, 24, has scored four goals in 27 National League outings since joining the Spitfires from Carlisle United last summer.

The Gills, who are 23rd in the table and one point from safety, have signed 10 players since Brad Galinson took over the Kent club on 23 December.