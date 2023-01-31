Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Aaron Pierre made 99 appearances during a three-year spell at Shrewsbury before his move to Sutton United last August

AFC Wimbledon have signed centre-back Aaron Pierre from Sutton and brought in Charlton's Diallang Jaiyesimi and Leicester City's Kasey McAteer on loan.

Pierre, 29, only featured three times after joining the U's last August.

Winger Jaiyesimi, 24, has scored four goals in 63 games in all competitions for the Addicks since joining in 2021.

Midfielder McAteer, 21, has made four senior appearances for the Foxes and had a stint on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season.

All three players join the Dons until the end of the League Two campaign.

Meanwhile, Courtney Senior has left the Cherry Red Records Stadium after his contract expired.

The 25-year-old winger scored one goal in 13 appearances after joining the club in October last year.