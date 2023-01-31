Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Josh Reid (left) becomes Stevenage's fifth new signing of the January transfer window

League Two side Stevenage have signed Coventry City defender Josh Reid and Reading goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on loan until the end of the season.

Scotland Under-21 international Reid, 20, came through the youth ranks at Scottish Premiership side Ross County before joining the Sky Blues in 2021.

Iceland keeper Andresson, 21, arrives as cover for Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The 23-year-old will miss "several weeks" after suffering a "non-contact" injury in training.