Matthew Hoppe: Hibernian sign USA international on loan from Middlesbrough
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Hibernian have signed USA international striker Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough.
Hoppe, 21, has had spells with Schalke in Germany and Real Mallorca in Spain and has scored once in eight games for his country.
The 6ft 3in frontman, who featured for his country against Colombia last weekend, was the first American to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga.
"Matthew will add quality in the final third," said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.
"He's a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front-line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga."
- Go here to follow all of the developments on transfer deadline day
- Head to our transfers page for all the latest done deals
- Our coverage of Hibernian is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Hibernian - go straight to all the best content