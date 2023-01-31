Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Matthew Hoppe earned the most recent of his USA caps in January

Hibernian have signed USA international striker Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough.

Hoppe, 21, has had spells with Schalke in Germany and Real Mallorca in Spain and has scored once in eight games for his country.

The 6ft 3in frontman, who featured for his country against Colombia last weekend, was the first American to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga.

"Matthew will add quality in the final third," said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.

"He's a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front-line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga."