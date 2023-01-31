Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Jorginho joins an Arsenal side that are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and have a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City

Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal.

The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract.

He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.

"Jorginho is a midfield player who has intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"He has won in his career, but still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.

"We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club."

Jorginho said he was a "bit surprised" at the move, which he called an "amazing challenge".

Speaking to the Arsenal website, he said playing for Arteta was a "big influence" in his decision and added: "I know he tried a few times to get me before and it didn't happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes.

"I just can't wait to be on the pitch to be honest. Everything has happened so fast.

"It's an important shirt. It's an amazing club, a big one, and I'm really excited and happy to be here.

"I'll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It's what I always bring with me."

The Gunners turned their attentions to Jorginho after having two bids rejected by Brighton for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Brighton said Caicedo was not for sale and he looks to set to remain at the club after the 11pm deadline.

Jorginho becomes Arsenal's third signing of the January window, the club having previously bought Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) and Belgium striker Leandro Trossard, who moved from Brighton for £21m.

Mikel Arteta's side are five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand on the sides immediately below them.

Jorginho cost Chelsea around £50m when he joined from Napoli in 2018

Jorginho scored 29 goals in 213 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup during his time at the club.

He was born in Brazil but moved to Italy at the age of 15 and opted to play for the Azzurri at international level.

Capped 46 times, he was part of the Italy side that beat England to win Euro 2020 at Wembley in July 2021 and will wear the number 20 shirt for the Gunners.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: "Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad.

"He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal."