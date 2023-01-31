Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Bailey Wright was part of the Australia side that shocked Denmark at the 2022 World Cup

Sunderland have loaned defender Bailey Wright to fellow Championship club Rotherham United for the season.

The 30-year-old was part of Australia's 2022 World Cup squad, and featured in the group-stage win over Denmark.

However, despite winning promotion from League One as a regular last season, the former Preston and Bristol City centre-half has been limited to eight starts in 16 appearances.

He will add immediate cover for the Millers after Sean Morrison's injury.

Sunderland signed Joe Anderson from Everton earlier on Tuesday, which allowed Wright's move to South Yorkshire to take place.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said of the decision to let him leave Sunderland: "Bailey is the ultimate professional and he has been an outstanding member of our squad, especially over the last 18 months.

"Tony [Mowbray] and I have had numerous conversations with him this season because his game time has been limited and he is motivated to play regularly.

"We agreed that if the right opportunity presented itself in January, we would not stand in his way and we believe this move is the best outcome for all parties."