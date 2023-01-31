Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

George Thomas made his Wales debut against Mexico in 2018

Cambridge United have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder George Thomas until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Wales international left QPR earlier on Tuesday.

Thomas, who started his career with Coventry City, later played for ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands while on Leicester City's books.

"It's a great opportunity for me," he told the club's website. "I can't wait to get going and help the team achieve its objectives."

"We've been looking to add more options to the central midfield area and George is an excellent addition," said Cambridge boss Mark Bonner.

"Having received many glowing references about him, we are pleased that he is with us until the end of the season."