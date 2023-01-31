Jahmari Clarke: Forest Green Rovers sign Reading forward on loan until the end of the season
Last updated on .From the section Forest Green
Forest Green Rovers have signed Reading forward Jahmari Clarke, 19, on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.
Clarke, 19, broke into Reading's first team last season and is known as a strong forward who is good in the air.
He played 12 Championship games for the Biscuitmen last season and also scored six goals in 12 Premier League 2 games.
He has also played for National League side Woking and has scored three times in five appearances for Jamaica Under-20s.