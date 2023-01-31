Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Like new Forest Green manager Duncan Ferguson, Jahmari Clarke is known for his prowess in the air

Forest Green Rovers have signed Reading forward Jahmari Clarke, 19, on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Clarke, 19, broke into Reading's first team last season and is known as a strong forward who is good in the air.

He played 12 Championship games for the Biscuitmen last season and also scored six goals in 12 Premier League 2 games.

He has also played for National League side Woking and has scored three times in five appearances for Jamaica Under-20s.