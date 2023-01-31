Last updated on .From the section Watford

Southampton paid Lazio a fee of £15m for Wesley Hoedt in August 2017

Championship side Watford have signed defender Wesley Hoedt from Belgian club Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old Netherlands international has agreed a deal until the summer of 2025 with the Hornets.

Hoedt scored four goals in 73 appearances for Anderlecht after joining from Southampton ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The former AZ Alkmaar and Lazio centre-back featured 45 times during his four-year spell with the Saints.

His time with the Premier League club included loan spells with Celta Vigo and Royal Antwerp and a season back at Lazio.

Hoedt is available for Watford's trip to face Reading in the Championship on Saturday.