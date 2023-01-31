Saturday's thrashing at Easter Road was the end of the line for Jim Goodwin

Interim manager Barry Robson does not believe the squad is broken but intends to remind them "what it takes to be an Aberdeen player".

Jim Goodwin was sacked 19 minutes after the 6-0 loss at Hibernian, with the Dons having won just once in 10 games.

Robson hopes to stop the rot when St Mirren visit Pittodrie on Wednesday.

"The players are hurting, but you can't take a month off. You have got to learn how to be strong and come back when you have a bad week," he said.

"The players have had a hard time, that is clear - but does that mean you will go out in the next game and you feel sorry for yourself? I mean where is that going to get you?

"We are here to help them, but it needs to come from within from them as well. We are here to show what it takes to be an Aberdeen player and the things we expect to see from an Aberdeen player."

Aberdeen have dropped to seventh in the Scottish Premiership and are a now a point behind Wednesday's opponents from Paisley.

Former Dons midfielder Robson is in his second spell in interim charge, having been handed the reins a year ago following the departure of Stephen Glass.

He will be assisted by coach Steve Agnew, with whom he worked with at Middlesbrough, and development phase coach Scott Anderson.

"You come in when the players are maybe not at their best, they are maybe low on confidence - but you can't come in and reinvent the wheel with a magic wand," Robson said.

"You have got to come in, take small steps, remind them they are good players, remind them they need to work.

"The things I expect are things that don't require talent - that is where I come from. That is what I built my career on - being good at things that don't require talent. When you do that right, it let's the talent fly.

"You don't become a bad player or bad coach over a week. What we have said to them is 'you have got to run and you have got to work'."