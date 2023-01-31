Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Thierry Small became Everton's youngest player in January 2021

St Mirren have signed teenage Southampton left-back Thierry Small on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old became Everton's youngest player when he made his debut at the age of 16 years and 176 days in January 2021, before joining Southampton in August of that year.

He then had a short spell on loan at Port Vale in England's League One.

"Thierry is a young player with lots of pace and lots of energy," said St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson .

"He gives us another option on that left-hand side. Scott Tanser has played a lot of games with no competition, so it was important we brought someone in.

"He'll bring us pace, energy, strength and good quality on the ball. We are looking forward to having him in and he'll certainly add to the squad."