Charlie Kirk was part of Crewe's League Two promotion-winning team in 2020

Burton Albion have signed Charlton Athletic duo Charlie Kirk and Sam Lavelle, Dagenham striker Josh Walker as well as Gassan Ahadme on loan.

Winger Kirk, 25, has featured 40 times for Charlton since moving to The Valley from Crewe in the summer of 2021.

Defender Lavelle, 26, has featured 41 times for the Addicks while Walker, 25, joins having scored 12 goals this term.

Ahadme, 22, scored five goals in eight games for Burton earlier this season before joining Ipswich in September.

Moroccan Ahadme had joined Burton on a permanent deal from Norwich in January 2022.

Since leaving for Ipswich, he has scored just one goal in eight games.

Walker joins on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from National League side Dagenham.

Kirk, meanwhile, has three goals in 26 games for Charlton this term, including a double in the draw at Burton in November.

The transfer deadline day arrivals of Lavelle and Kirk, who had a spell in the Championship on loan with Blackpool last season, means the Brewers have signed three players from Charlton this month, with goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray arriving on a permanent deal.