Sam Stubbs started his career at Everton and had spells at Wigan and Middlesbrough subsequently

Bradford City have signed centre-half Sam Stubbs on a free transfer from League One side Exeter City.

The 24-year-old defender has agreed a one-and-a-half-year deal to move to the Bantams, having helped the Grecians to promotion from League Two last season.

Stubbs played 25 games for Exeter in that success following a move from Fleetwood in January 2021, but made just four appearances this term.

"Bradford City speaks for itself," Stubbs told the club website. external-link

"I have had some really positive conversations with the manager [Mark Hughes] about where he sees the club going, so it was a no-brainer."

In addition to Exeter and Fleetwood, Stubbs also lists Wigan, Middlesbrough, Hamilton Academical, Den Haag and Notts County among his former clubs, and has scored three goals in 99 career appearances.