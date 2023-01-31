Sam Stubbs: Bradford City sign defender from Exeter City on free transfer
Bradford City have signed centre-half Sam Stubbs on a free transfer from League One side Exeter City.
The 24-year-old defender has agreed a one-and-a-half-year deal to move to the Bantams, having helped the Grecians to promotion from League Two last season.
Stubbs played 25 games for Exeter in that success following a move from Fleetwood in January 2021, but made just four appearances this term.
"Bradford City speaks for itself," Stubbs told the club website.
"I have had some really positive conversations with the manager [Mark Hughes] about where he sees the club going, so it was a no-brainer."
In addition to Exeter and Fleetwood, Stubbs also lists Wigan, Middlesbrough, Hamilton Academical, Den Haag and Notts County among his former clubs, and has scored three goals in 99 career appearances.