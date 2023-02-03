Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Raskin, Celtic, Hatate, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Glen Kamara and new signing Nicolas Raskin "are going to have a massive tussle to play in a similar role", says Rangers manager Michael Beale, but the pair can "for sure" play together. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers' run to last season's Europa League final was key to Raskin's decision to join the Ibrox club, says Beale. (Sun)
Beale believes Wednesday's win over Heart of Midlothian should have been broadcast live on television and says the Scottish Premiership is "in a really good place". (Record)
Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos says "SUCCESS DOES NOT COME BY CHANCE" on social media amid conjecture about his goal celebrations against Hearts. (Sun)
Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has "no gripes" with supporters booing the side in Wednesday's loss. (Record)
Meanwhile, Shankland backs Garang Kuol after he had a difficult debut against Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Harry Souttar's £15m move to Leicester, which Dundee United will take a sell-on fee from, has set the benchmark for Hearts and how they may eventually go about selling defender Kye Rowles, believes sporting director Joe Savage. (Record)
Head coach Gonzalo Pineda says Atlanta United are in no rush to complete their transfer business as Giorgos Giakoumakis nears a move from Celtic. (Record)
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate says, "I have now faced my feelings about the World Cup in Qatar" after missing out on the Japan squad. (Sun)
Left-back Greg Taylor believes Celtic's new signings will help the team find another gear. (Record)
Jack Fitzwater urges Livingston to reset their push for a top-six Scottish Premiership finish following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Celtic. (Herald - subscription required)
Hibernian's head coach wants talks with the Scottish FA following Ross County's equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Ross County, with Lee Johnson joking he may need "a bouncer to protect my goalkeeper at corners". (Sun)
Johnson is keen to keep Mykola Kukharevych at Hibs beyond the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Mark Bosnich backs his former Manchester United teammate Dwight Yorke for the Aberdeen manager's job and believes he could win the Europa Conference League with the Dons. (Record)
Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie issues a rallying call to his teammates, telling them to "stand up and fight". (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Johnstone are yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg. (Courier - subscription required)
The New Saints and Linfield are competing to sign St Johnstone forward Eetu Vertainen this summer. (Courier - subscription required)
Free agent Kyle Lafferty may join Linfield following his Kilmarnock exit, suggests another former Rangers player Lee Feeney. (Sun)
Gwion Edwards is eager to show why Ross County made a late push to recruit him. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
New signing Jon Obika hopes to lean on his experience and help Motherwell survive in the Scottish Premiership. (Herald - subscription required)
Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath insists it is down to the players to ease fan discontent. (Courier - subscription required)