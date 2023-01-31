Close menu

Leeds United transfer news: Diego Llorente joins Roma on loan

Diego Llorente
Diego Llorente has only started seven Premier League matches for Leeds this season

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has joined Italian side Roma on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal.

Llorente, 29, made 59 appearances for Leeds after joining from Real Sociedad in September 2020, scoring four goals.

But the Spain international has only played 13 times in 2022-23 amid competition from Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and new signing Max Wober.

Jose Mourinho's Roma are sixth in Serie A, one point behind Atalanta in fourth.

11 comments

  • Comment posted by al, today at 18:51

    These so called ‘big’ Italian clubs will literally take anyone these days.

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 18:46

    Never looked comfortable at defending best of luck at Roma mot

  • Comment posted by richard27, today at 18:43

    Glad he gone been an absolute poor signing by leeds and this season he got even worse

  • Comment posted by WhiteHot, today at 18:40

    Looked our best defender for a brief spell but has been the worst for a while now. I wish him the best of luck

  • Comment posted by Leodis Yorks, today at 18:27

    Not the best for us, but he was Leeds all the same, good luck Diego

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 18:23

    Llorente started off really well with Koch but he's a victim of the high intensity styles of Bielsa & now Marsch. He's unable to handle the demands anymore, wish him the best at Roma.

  • Comment posted by ChesterfieldWhite, today at 18:23

    Never good enough from day one. A complete liability and too easily pulled out of position. Not PL standard and neither (sadly) is Liam Cooper.

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 18:17

    Bang average player sadly. Not as good as the youngster, Cresswell who should be back at the club.

    • Reply posted by Gemma, today at 18:43

      Gemma replied:
      Cresswell not in the Millwall side.

  • Comment posted by My Face , today at 18:15

    Glad we have moved him on as he was prone to too many mistakes Wober looks far more accomplished and quicker. Hope he does well in Italy and we get a good price for him

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 18:14

    It's been a good window for Leeds.

