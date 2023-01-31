Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Frazer Blake-Tracy (right) began his career in Norfolk and Suffolk with Dereham, Lowestoft and King's Lynn

Swindon Town have made versatile defender Frazer Blake-Tracy's loan switch from Burton Albion permanent for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joined the Robins on a six-month deal back in August and has played 24 times already this season.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign a permanent deal here," Blake-Tracy told the club's website.

The deal, which is awaiting EFL approval, will keep Blake-Tracy at the County Ground until June 2024.

Blake-Tracy played for Peterborough and Burton Albion in League One before joining Swindon.

"He's a fantastic leader both on and off the pitch and lives the values we set each day with a great work ethic," said Robins technical director Sandro Di Michele.

"He's also been one of our standout performers this term, and I'm delighted fans will be seeing more of him in a Town shirt."