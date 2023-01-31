Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Ged Garner scored 76 goals in a season as an 11-year-old, breaking a record held by Wayne Rooney

AFC Barrow have signed Fleetwood Town striker Ged Garner on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a club-record transfer free, which is undisclosed.

The Liverpool-born Garner, 24, scored 11 goals in 60 games during his time with Fleetwood.

"Ged is a player that I've been tracking or trying to sign for around three years," said manager Pete Wild.

Barrow's previous record £20,000, paid to North Ferriby for Anthony Wilson.

"He has the quality to open up defences with clever play and can create goals out of nothing," added Wild.

"It was nice to hear he had chosen us over many options up and down the country, which hopefully shows the fans that players have a desire to want to sign for our football club."