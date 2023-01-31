Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Jack Roles spent five months on the books at Crystal Palace before joining Woking last February

League Two club Crawley Town have signed Jack Roles from National League side Woking for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Cards from Crystal Palace last February and scored one goal in 23 league outings for the Surrey outfit.

The former Tottenham trainee, who has previously had loan spells at Cambridge United, Burton and Stevenage, has agreed an 18-month deal with the Reds.

He has represented Cyprus at youth international level.

Meanwhile, Crawley midfielder Jake Hessenthaler has joined Woking on loan until the end of the season and defender Owen Gallacher has left the Broadfield Stadium by mutual consent.