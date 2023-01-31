Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Dan Kemp's most recent appearance for MK Dons came in their 3-1 EFL Trophy victory over Newport County on 22 November

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Dan Kemp on loan from League One side MK Dons until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined MK Dons on January deadline day 2022 and has made a total of 16 appearances for the club.

"I'm excited to get started and to play in front of some fantastic fans," he told the club's official website.

"Some of the lads at MK Dons have told me about the atmosphere here, so I'm excited to hear it for myself."