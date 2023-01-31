Last updated on .From the section Hull

Yuriel Celi will remain in Peru's top flight on loan to Universitario

Hull City have signed Yuriel Celi from Peruvian side Carlos A. Mannucci with the midfielder joining Universitario on a one-year loan deal, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow has signed from Newcastle United on loan.

Celi, 20, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal but will stay in his native country with 'La U' for 12 months.

A Peru international, Celi has scored 13 goals in 93 career games.

Darlow, 32, has spent nine years with the Magpies after joining in 2014.

He was part of the Newcastle side which won promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt in 2016-17, keeping 13 clean sheers in 34 games.