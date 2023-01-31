Last updated on .From the section Hull

Yuriel Celi will remain in Peru's top flight on loan to Universitario

Midfielder Yuriel Celi has joined Hull City from Peruvian top-flight club Carlos A. Mannucci for an undisclosed fee, but will head to Universitario on an immediate one-year loan deal.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal but will stay in his native country with 'La U' for 12 months.

Celi, who has one senior cap for Peru, has scored 13 goals in 93 career games for AD Cantolao and Mannucci.

The 20-year old's international debut came against Bolivia last November.