Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Easther Mayi Kith made her breakthrough as a university player in the US before moving to Europe

Reading have completed the signing of Cameroon defender Easther Mayi Kith from Kristianstads DFF on an 18-month deal, subject to visa approval.

Kith, 25, reached the last 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup with her country before losing to England.

Earlier on transfer deadline day, Reading loaned forward Natasha Dowie to Liverpool until the end of the season.

Reading boss Kelly Chambers said she was "really looking forward" to working with Kith in the Women's Super League.

"She is someone who can hit the ground running straight away for the second half of the season and long-term," Chambers added.

Kith represented Canada at youth tournaments as a teenager, later changing country because her parents are Cameroonian.

During a spell in the US, Kith made almost 100 appearances for West Virginia University before heading to French clubs Montpellier, Metz and Reims, and then moving to Sweden in 2022.

Only bottom side Leicester City have a worse defensive record than the 27 goals conceded by Reading in the WSL this season, leaving the Royals 10th after 12 matches.

Leicester are four points behind Reading with two games in hand.