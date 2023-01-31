Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Olivia McLoughlin has regularly featured for an Aston Villa side who are sixth in the WSL

Aston Villa prospect Olivia McLoughlin has joined Birmingham City on loan for the rest of the season.

England under-19 international McLoughlin is the second player to leave Villa this month following Isobel Goodwin's move to Coventry United.

McLoughlin, who joined Villa from Birmingham in 2020, has made 36 appearances for the Women's Super League side, including 13 this season.

Birmingham are currently fifth in the Barclays Women's Championship.

McLoughlin is primarily a midfielder but has also played at right-back, where she started for Villa in their 11-0 win at home to Fylde in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has been at her parent club since 2020 and signed professional terms in October 2022.