Tete Yengi: Ipswich forward signs new deal then joins Northampton on loan
Northampton
Northampton Town have signed Ipswich Town striker Tete Yengi on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 22-year-old Australian has been loaned out to the League Two club on the same day that he signed a new 18-month deal with Ipswich.
Yengi, who had a loan spell in Finland with VPS earlier in the season, has a further 12-month option on his new contract.
He scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 27 games for VPS.