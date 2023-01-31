Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Luke Mbete has found opportunities hard to come by at Huddersfield this season

Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester City defender Luke Mbete on loan for the rest of the League One season.

The England Under-21 international spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship side Huddersfield before having his stint cut short.

Mbete, 19, played six times for the Terriers but had been left out of the matchday squad more recently.

A left-footed defensive player, Mbete extended his City contract until 2027 as recently as last summer.

He has since played for the Blues in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup and gained his first England Under-21 cap last September as a late substitute in a 2-0 win against Italy.

He will join another City player, goalkeeper James Trafford, at Bolton.