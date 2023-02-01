National League news - February 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from January.

1 February

Halifax have signed Liverpool striker Fidel O'Rourke, 20, on loan until the end of the season.

O'Rourke recently returned to Anfield after a loan spell with Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon Town, where he scored seven goals in 10 appearances.