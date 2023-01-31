Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Angus MacDonald (left) spent two and a half years at Hull City

Former Hull City, Barnsley and Swindon Town centre-back Angus MacDonald has joined Aberdeen on a short-term deal.

The defender, 30, who recovered from bowel cancer during season 2019-20, left Swindon this month.

The Englishman has featured for eight other clubs in his homeland, amassing 260 senior appearances.

He becomes managerless Aberdeen's second transfer deadline day signing after goalkeeper Jay Gorter joined on loan from Ajax.

MacDonald has trained with his new team-mates and could debut against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

"Angus has played an abundance of games at a high level down south and brings with him a wealth of experience which I think will be hugely beneficial to us in the second part of the season," said interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

"He's been captain at many of his clubs and I've no doubt his leadership will be invaluable."

Gorter, 22, has played just three times for Ajax but made 42 appearances for Eredivisie rivals Go Ahead Eagles on loan.

His move to Scotland comes as he agreed a one-year contract extension with Ajax, with the new deal ending in June 2026.

The Scottish Premiership club were looking for competition with fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos injured and Joe Lewis back as number one.