Close menu

George Lloyd: Grimsby Town sign Cheltenham Town forward on loan

Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

George Lloyd
George Lloyd has scored six goals in 84 league games for Cheltenham

Grimsby have signed Cheltenham forward George Lloyd on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 84 league appearances for the Robins since making his debut at the age of 17.

He could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday's trip to Crewe.

"When it came about, I gave it a bit of thought and spoke to the manager. That made me really want to come down and I'm glad that it's done," he told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC