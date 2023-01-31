George Lloyd: Grimsby Town sign Cheltenham Town forward on loan
Last updated on .From the section Grimsby
Grimsby have signed Cheltenham forward George Lloyd on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old has made 84 league appearances for the Robins since making his debut at the age of 17.
He could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday's trip to Crewe.
"When it came about, I gave it a bit of thought and spoke to the manager. That made me really want to come down and I'm glad that it's done," he told the club website.