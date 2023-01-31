Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Kazeem Olaigbe (centre) made 19 league appearances for Ross County in the first half of the season

League Two side Harrogate have signed Southampton forward Kazeem Olaigbe on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The Belgium Under-19 international could make his debut for Town, who are three points above the relegation zone, against Carlisle on Saturday.