FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One.

Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

The winner will face Leeds United at home in the fifth round.

The tie takes place on 7 February at 19:45 GMT and is one of five fourth-round ties subject to a replay.

Coverage of the game at the Stadium of Light will also be available on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

