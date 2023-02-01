Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Five games. Fifteen points at stake. Wednesday's Scottish Premiership fixture card promises to be just as dramatic as the weekend games just past.

An interesting dynamic has developed at the bottom, with three sides all on 20 points, while there is very little room between fourth and seventh.

Here are the games and names to look out for (all matches at 19:45 GMT).

Game of the night - Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

After toppling Aberdeen, twice, and Hibernian - and running Celtic close - Rangers manager Michael Beale's next major test is a trip to Tynecastle.

Outside Celtic and Rangers, third-placed Hearts have the best form over the past five league games, with three wins and a draw - and, like the top two, they have also progressed in the Scottish Cup.

Rangers know any points dropped would allow Celtic to take their advantage at the top into double figures.

For Hearts, recent games against Rangers have been frustrating, with six defeats out of seven in all competitions going back to their last win in the fixture almost two years ago.

Wednesday's contest is very much a meeting of two of the league's form teams and almost certainly a match between two of next season's European representatives.

A big crowd awaits.

Player to watch - Oh Hyeon-gyu (Celtic)

Celtic's newest striker, Oh Hyeon-gyu, was given a brief cameo late in Sunday's 2-0 win away to Dundee United and Wednesday is his first chance to turn out at Celtic Park.

Livingston are the visitors and may be the perfect opponent for the physical South Korea international.

Manager spotlight - Barry Robson (Aberdeen)

Next managerial appointment 'massive' for Aberdeen - Sportscene

For the second time in less than a year, Barry Robson finds himself installed as interim Aberdeen manager.

The former Dons player found himself in charge for a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone exactly 50 weeks ago in the wake of Stephen Glass' exit.

Jim Goodwin quickly took over, but now he too has exited the Pittodrie dugout following Saturday's 6-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road.

Robson's immediate task is Wednesday's visit of St Mirren and a chance to provide some much sought after good news for the Aberdeen support.

With the Buddies just a point ahead of the Dons, Aberdeen can climb back into the top six with victory, although St Mirren will still have a game in hand against Motherwell in two weeks' time.

Aberdeen are shorn of confidence after three defeats and 12 goals conceded over their past three fixtures. Hence, Robson has tuning up to do at both ends of the pitch.