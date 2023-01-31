Close menu

Man Utd transfer news: Club in talks over loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments229

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in Bundesliga match v Eintracht Frankfurt
Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Manchester United are in talks with Bayern Munich over a loan deal for Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The 28-year-old is available during the current transfer window and following news of Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay, United are exploring the prospect of a loan move.

At Tuesday's media conference United manager Erik ten Hag said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day.

However, Ten Hag is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there, and that relationship could help speed up the process.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag has only two fit central midfielders for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace over the next week.

Seventeen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo is highly thought of at United, but it is unlikely he would be risked at first-team level on a regular basis. Zidane Iqbal, 19, also plays in midfield but the Iraq international is yet to make a senior appearance this season.

Under the circumstances, a move for Sabitzer makes complete sense for United, who remain in all four competitions and hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg heading into the deciding game of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Sabitzer spent six seasons at RB Leipzig, captaining the side in 2020-21, before joining Bayern on a four-year deal in August 2021.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Eriksen's quality difficult to replace - Ten Hag
How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

230 comments

  • Comment posted by The Professors, today at 16:24

    Be an interesting movr after Eriksen's injury no thanks to that thug Carroll

    • Reply posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 16:30

      Chelmsford Red replied:
      Darwin Carroll didnt even get booked for the challenge tgat injured Eriksen

  • Comment posted by AreYouHavingThatDave, today at 16:46

    Carroll, ex Newcastle player born in Gateshead gets sent off for 2 horrific tackles ending 1 players season and could have ended another just as Newcastle vie for top 4 with Man United. 🤔 Absolute disgusting animal.

    • Reply posted by bigwats99, today at 16:58

      bigwats99 replied:
      Buddy…. Relax, ‘disgusting animal’.
      You would think he was some killer. It’s just a sport.

  • Comment posted by Hamish, today at 16:48

    This is all thanks to that useless great lump carroll. Horrendous tackle on eriksen that could have broken his leg.

    • Reply posted by G and H, today at 16:54

      G and H replied:
      Carroll is a total t*sser :-( :-(

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 16:40

    Andy Carroll is a bit like Peparami and Marmite.....

    He's a bit of an animal and nobody likes him.

    • Reply posted by christianf, today at 16:45

      christianf replied:
      or man united

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 16:27

    Swift replacement for the unfortunate Erikson. Gotta keep the momentum up

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 16:33

      Grumpygit replied:
      He's not that quick, I'd say more pedestrian

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 16:27

    I thought he was superb when Red Bull beat us in the Champions League, great range of passing. He's not as good in the final third as Eriksen though.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 17:00

      Turtle replied:
      Us? Playing were you?

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 16:56

    Looks like we'll need bodies in with Eriksen having been injured by that thug and crap footballer Andy Carroll.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Can you blame him when your lot keep telling him that he plays like Darwin Nunez😆

  • Comment posted by Holster, today at 16:46

    Utd were linked to him before his move to Bayern. Clearly a decent midfielder who can do a job when given playing time. A good deal if they can get it done in time

    • Reply posted by davec , today at 17:27

      davec replied:
      Even I was linked with United last summer 🤣🤣.
      Serious now....I think he's a good player. Not world class, but unless you're paying £100m you're not going to get it in Jan. He will boost the squad, and team with Erikson out

  • Comment posted by nojcarter, today at 16:36

    Nice to see some quick decisive action being taken with Eriksen injured and McTominay also injured.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Andy Nunez has been busy

  • Comment posted by cantona v scholes notsure, today at 16:24

    good player tbh

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:24

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      And you are basing that on what? Have you watched him at Munich?

  • Comment posted by Mac Rey, today at 16:29

    This guy at Leipzig was on another level. United need him..

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 16:32

      neilkd21 replied:
      Yeah so was Keita, that didn't exactly work out for Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:02

    Decent cover now Eriksen is out for a while..
    Need it being involved in 4 competitions unlike Liverpool..🙈😃

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:21

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Let's see if you have the ability to write a post, without bringing Liverpool into it. Go on, try it it is not as difficult as you think.

      Neutral fan, my foot!

  • Comment posted by recycled thoughts, today at 16:25

    Better than mctominey

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 17:00

      Turtle replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 16:25

    Could be a goid signing as cover for Eriksen, no doubt Leatger Bottle and his mates will now tell us he is crap.

  • Comment posted by Someone Else, today at 16:40

    Very necessary in view of the Eriksen situation

  • Comment posted by I Am Not A Bouncy Castle, today at 17:00

    Andy Carroll, who appears to have largely retired from goalscoring since Newcastle's 2010 promotion from the Championship, has found a new way to influence the game.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:28

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Being an injury prone, awful footballer wasn't enough for him. Stole a living.

  • Comment posted by Henry G, today at 16:36

    I sometimes buy this guy on FIFA, a quality box-to-box midfielder.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 16:39

      Paul replied:
      Says it all really, football knowledge from a computer game.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 17:07

    Would be a very good signing. Excellent player for Leipzig and Bayern and an established Austrian international with 68 caps. Also has a goal in him. Good business. Get it done.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 17:18

      neilkd21 replied:
      How has he been excellent for Bayern, 2 goals and 2 assists in 40 games. That's hardly excellent considering how weak the bundesliga is and how much quality he plays with at Bayern.

  • Comment posted by Sam Bird, today at 17:23

    Carroll is a disgrace to the game for this animal behaviour.

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 16:39

    Arsenal should've bought Sabitizer or Aouar a couple of seasons ago instead of going in for the Chelsea Jorginho rubbish🦃

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport