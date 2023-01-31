Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Manchester United are in talks with Bayern Munich over a loan deal for Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The 28-year-old is available during the current transfer window and following news of Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay, United are exploring the prospect of a loan move.

At Tuesday's media conference United manager Erik ten Hag said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day.

However, Ten Hag is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there, and that relationship could help speed up the process.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag has only two fit central midfielders for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace over the next week.

Seventeen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo is highly thought of at United, but it is unlikely he would be risked at first-team level on a regular basis. Zidane Iqbal, 19, also plays in midfield but the Iraq international is yet to make a senior appearance this season.

Under the circumstances, a move for Sabitzer makes complete sense for United, who remain in all four competitions and hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg heading into the deciding game of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Sabitzer spent six seasons at RB Leipzig, captaining the side in 2020-21, before joining Bayern on a four-year deal in August 2021.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Eriksen's quality difficult to replace - Ten Hag