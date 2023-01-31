Close menu

Man Utd transfer news: Club in talks over loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments96

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in Bundesliga match v Eintracht Frankfurt
Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Manchester United are in talks with Bayern Munich over a loan deal for Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The 28-year-old is available during the current transfer window and following news of Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay, United are exploring the prospect of a loan move.

At Tuesday's media conference United manager Erik ten Hag said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day.

However, Ten Hag is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there, and that relationship could help speed up the process.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag has only two fit central midfielders for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace over the next week.

Seventeen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo is highly thought of at United, but it is unlikely he would be risked at first-team level on a regular basis. Zidane Iqbal, 19, also plays in midfield but the Iraq international is yet to make a senior appearance this season.

Under the circumstances, a move for Sabitzer makes complete sense for United, who remain in all four competitions and hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg heading into the deciding game of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Sabitzer spent six seasons at RB Leipzig, captaining the side in 2020-21, before joining Bayern on a four-year deal in August 2021.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 16:52

    HYS? Embarrassing

    • Reply posted by U20308468, today at 16:54

      U20308468 replied:
      You still commented though, didnt you. Get a grip mate

  • Comment posted by Hamish, today at 16:48

    This is all thanks to that useless great lump carroll. Horrendous tackle on eriksen that could have broken his leg.

    • Reply posted by G and H, today at 16:54

      G and H replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 16:47

    Best midfielder in the world at the moment if we get him.

    Too old and slow for the prem if we don't get him.

    I have never seen him play.

  • Comment posted by AreYouHavingThatDave, today at 16:46

    Carroll, ex Newcastle player born in Gateshead gets sent off for 2 horrific tackles ending 1 players season and could have ended another just as Newcastle vie for top 4 with Man United. 🤔 Absolute disgusting animal.

  • Comment posted by Holster, today at 16:46

    Utd were linked to him before his move to Bayern. Clearly a decent midfielder who can do a job when given playing time. A good deal if they can get it done in time

  • Comment posted by John_S, today at 16:45

    Talks - more BBC rumour!

    Please inform us when its confirmed not hearsay - this is typical of BBC Sport journalism like MOTD most of the pundits seem to rumour (laugh at there own in-jokes) and do not seem to be very factual!

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 16:44

    And now you better believe us were gonna win the league!!!!

    • Reply posted by domestos donald, today at 16:46

      domestos donald replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by domestos donald, today at 16:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Someone Else, today at 16:40

    Very necessary in view of the Eriksen situation

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 16:40

    Andy Carroll is a bit like Peparami and Marmite.....

    He's a bit of an animal and nobody likes him.

    • Reply posted by christianf, today at 16:45

      christianf replied:
      or man united

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 16:39

    Arsenal should've bought Sabitizer or Aouar a couple of seasons ago instead of going in for the Chelsea Jorginho rubbish🦃

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 16:38

    Cast offs

    • Reply posted by Karatela, today at 16:43

      Karatela replied:
      Whats your point

  • Comment posted by nojcarter, today at 16:36

    Nice to see some quick decisive action being taken with Eriksen injured and McTominay also injured.

  • Comment posted by Henry G, today at 16:36

    I sometimes buy this guy on FIFA, a quality box-to-box midfielder.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 16:39

      Paul replied:
      Says it all really, football knowledge from a computer game.

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 16:35

    Never heard of him but if he becomes half as famous as the most (Im)famous Austrian he'll be doing something right unlike the aforementioned Austrian.

    • Reply posted by vulcanproject, today at 16:38

      vulcanproject replied:
      I like Mozart and Schwarzenegger, they did nothing wrong

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 16:35

    Funtimes at Old Trafford

  • Comment posted by Sparko Marco, today at 16:35

    I heard rumours on Twitter that James Ward-Prowse was moving to United but it fell through so Sabitzer is the back up signing.

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 16:45

      hammertime replied:
      Oh well there you are then

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 16:33

    BBC Manchester bias at it best again.....

    How many larger more important deals going on today but a 6 month loan to buy gets it own HYS?

    Why? because typical BBC Manchester Bias

    • Reply posted by Bukowski, today at 16:36

      Bukowski replied:
      We get the most clicks. Much like your clicking on this article. As a United I thank you for your service.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 16:33

    Looks more like a tit for tat reprisal for daring to pinch one of the better foreign players in the Premiership. Not a lot to suggest he can help United reach the top. Plays for a very not to be feared national team and only a couple of goals in forty games for Bayern.

  • Comment posted by chrisbtown, today at 16:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

