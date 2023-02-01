Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty recently returned to action after a 10-game imposed for a sectarian comment made while he was on Northern Ireland duty

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has left Kilmarnock - a decision that was "sprung" on manager Derek McInnes by the club's board on deadline day.

Lafferty recently returned to action following a 10-game ban because of a sectarian comment he made while on international duty.

The 35-year-old - who returned to Rugby Park for a second spell a year ago - scored three in 17 games this term.

"All I can say is, it wasn't something that I wanted to happen," said McInnes.

"It was a conversation between the board and Kyle [Lafferty]. I don't want to say any more.

"We were trying to bring forward players in and it's left us really short so we're disappointed that's the outcome. It was between the club and Kyle and unfortunately for us, Kyle has left."

After his 10-game ban, Lafferty, who helped Kilmarnock earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership last season, returned for the League Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic but he did not start the club's last two league games.

Following his ban, Lafferty committed to working with an anti-sectarian charity.

Fellow striker Oli Shaw has also left Rugby Park, joining English League One side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

"The deal was done last week," McInnes added. "It was good move for Oli - something he wanted to do - and he wasn't getting regular football anyway.

"Supporters might think, 'why did I do that on the back of Lafferty', but that [Lafferty leaving] was sprung on us in the last day of the window."