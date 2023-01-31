Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Glen Rea returned to Luton from his loan spell at Wigan last season after suffering a knee injury

Cheltenham have signed midfielder Glen Rea on loan from Championship side Luton Town for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for the Hatters since joining them in 2016.

Rea began his career with Brighton and has had spells on loan with Southend United, Woking and Wigan.

He is currently out with a knee injury and is expected to join League One Cheltenham in two weeks' time once back to full fitness.