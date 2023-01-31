Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Gavin Kilkenny made four appearances for Stoke during the first half of this season

Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Gavin Kilkenny on loan until the end of the season from Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan with Stoke in the Championship, where he worked with now Charlton manager Dean Holden.

Kilkenny, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at various youth levels, joined Bournemouth in 2016.

He has made 24 appearances for the Cherries following his first-team debut in 2020.