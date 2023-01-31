Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Omar Rekik made two appearances for Arsenal Under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Omar Rekik on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The Tunisia international, 21, spent the first half of the campaign in the Netherlands with Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam, making six appearances.

Rekik joined Arsenal from Hertha Berlin in January 2021 but is yet to play a senior game for the Gunners.

He is Wigan's fifth January signing, following Steven Caulker, Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiehi and Martin Kelly.