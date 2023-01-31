Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield winger Jordan Stewart has joined Glenavon on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has completed the deadline day switch to the Lurgan Blues after injury issues saw his game time limited at Windsor Park this term.

Stewart has scored 44 goals for Linfield since signing in 2017

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton said he is delighted to sign "one of the league's top players".

Speaking to the club's website, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton expressed his delight with the capture of the former Swindon and Glentoran man.

"Jordan has been out for a few months through injury so he's looking to get some game time under his belt," said Hamilton.

"With Linfield flying at the minute it's proving difficult for him to get that with them. Coming on loan with us is something that will hopefully work out well for everyone because he will add real quality to our squad.

"We actually came very close to signing him a few years ago but unfortunately it didn't work out for us.

"He has been one of the league's top players for number of seasons now, so I think it's a great signing for us."

Elsewhere, Glentoran have strengthened their forward line with the addition of free agent Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

The 28-year-old, who had stints in the League of Ireland with Derry City, Sligo, Dundalk and Bohemians, was in attendance at the Oval on Monday night for the Glens' 2-0 victory over Crusaders.

He finished as the Premier Division's top goal scorer in his first stint with the Candystripes in 2019, netting 14 times in the league during a loan spell.

Meanwhile bottom side Portadown have completed the loan capture of Alan O'Sullivan from Championship outfit Warrenpoint Town.

The 27-year-old striker scored four goals this season for Barry Gray's side and becomes Niall Currie's fourth attacking addition after Cathair Friel, Paul McElroy and Benny Igiehon arrived at Shamrock Park earlier in the window.

Portadown also secured the services of Manchester United goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Jordan Jenkins, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the Ports, will now spend the remainder of the season with their relegation rivals Dungannon Swifts.

The winger was recalled by parent club Glentoran earlier in the month after scoring six goals in 23 appearances at Shamrock Park.