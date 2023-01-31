Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Regan Hendry has made 31 appearances for Forest Green this season

Tranmere Rovers have signed Forest Green midfielder Regan Hendry on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Scot joined the New Lawn side from Raith Rovers in June 2021 and helped them win promotion to League One last season.

He could make his Tranmere debut at Stockport on Saturday.