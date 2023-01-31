Regan Hendry: Tranmere Rovers sign Forest Green midfielder on loan
Tranmere Rovers have signed Forest Green midfielder Regan Hendry on loan until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old Scot joined the New Lawn side from Raith Rovers in June 2021 and helped them win promotion to League One last season.
He could make his Tranmere debut at Stockport on Saturday.
"We know Regan from his time with Forest Green, where he was an integral part of their title-winning side," boss Micky Mellon told the club website.