From the section Fleetwood

Corrie Ndaba made 11 appearances in all competitions for Burton

Fleetwood have signed Ipswich defender Corrie Ndaba on loan until the end of the season after he was recalled from Burton Albion.

The 23-year-old made seven League One appearances for the Brewers.

Ndaba could now make his debut for Scott Brown's men against Burton on Saturday.

The Cod Army, who are 17th in the table, also signed strikers Jack Marriott and Jayden Stockley for undisclosed fees on Monday.