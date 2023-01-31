Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Kabongo Tshimanga's final Chesterfield appearance came in their FA Cup third-round replay loss at West Bromwich Albion earlier this month

Peterborough United have signed Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 25-year-old has agreed a loan deal until the end of the season before a permanent move to the League One side in the summer.

He has scored 31 goals in 42 National League appearances since joining Chesterfield at the start of last season, having scored 40 goals in the previous two campaigns at Boreham Wood.

He started out at Milton Keynes Dons and played six times in League One.

On his release in the summer of 2017 he dropped into non-league and has gradually worked his way back up the pyramid - only Wrexham's Paul Mullin scored more goals than him last season.

"He has a great goal-scoring record and he is someone I have known about for quite a while now, quite a few years to be honest," said Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson.

"He is strong, quick, a scorer of different types of goals and is a really good age. I am really excited about it."