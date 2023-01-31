Close menu

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Southampton set to sign Rennes winger for £22m

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Kamaldeen Sulemana was the fastest player at the World Cup, according to statistics

Southampton have agreed to sign Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for a club record £22m, according to BBC Radio Solent.

The Ghana international, 20, who primarily plays on the left, had also been linked with a move to Saints' relegation rivals Everton.

He is now having a medical in France before moving to Southampton in a deal which could rise to £24.6m.

The fee exceeds the £20m Saints paid to sign Danny Ings from Liverpool in 2019.

Sulemana joined Rennes from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2021 and has played 20 times this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

He has won 15 caps for Ghana, including three appearances at the World Cup in Qatar.

Sulemana was recorded running at 35.7kph (22.2mph) during the tournament, the quickest speed of any player.

  • Comment posted by Ralph, today at 18:54

    To the people saying we need a striker or two, we do 100%. Apparently we about to sign Genk striker Paul Onuachu

  • Comment posted by fallbxck, today at 18:50

    southampton are about to sign Onuachu so there is a striker

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:45

    Can't be as bad as Ali Dia.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:37

    What is going on with the recruitment at Southampton? At this rate, bring in experience and a striker! Another reason why they are likely to go down.

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 18:37

    It's a CF you need as I'm sure you know. Che Adams was born offside. Doesn't matter how many chances he's presented with he's not the answer

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 18:35

    Did they sign him just so Everton can't?

  • Comment posted by Brett Gill, today at 18:30

    We desperately need a striker surely. This seems a bit odd strategically?

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 18:27

    A record purchase for Southampton....so finally beating that £49.99 they gave to celtic for vvd...

  • Comment posted by TomeToyou, today at 18:22

    No worries, Liverpool will buy him from Southampton next year as they usually do with every good player they've had.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 18:21

    What's the point? They'll be forced to sell him for a third of that, in summer, after they're relegated.

    • Reply posted by Boston70, today at 18:34

      Boston70 replied:
      Must be a Pompey fan absolute guff

  • Comment posted by voiceofreason, today at 18:10

    Proper club Saints. Meanwhile Chelski spend over 600m in less than a year. FFP?? You’re having a Giraffe. Let clubs like Saints compete. 100m a year limit would be a start

  • Comment posted by General Chitchat, today at 18:04

    Transfers + Saints = disappointment.

  • Comment posted by The P-B Nemesis, today at 17:47

    Not a great record with Rennes since September
    I’m sure he’ll get a few goals in the Championship next season though ! 😁

    • Reply posted by basil, today at 18:01

      basil replied:
      You think he'll be sold to a championship side?

  • Comment posted by ultra_phase, today at 17:42

    Hope he got a relegation release clause put in his contract

  • Comment posted by lfzshact, today at 17:40

    We already have several young, fast wingers - Edozie, Mara, Tella (if he returns) but they haven’t got the experience to get the ball in the net regularly, which is what we desperately need. How is Sulemana any different?

    • Reply posted by Just get even, today at 17:49

      Just get even replied:
      My sentiments entirely. Just get a striker! Any striker!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:40

    Isn’t the Croatian lad also a left winger? Wouldn’t it have been wiser to pick up a striker or cm to complement Ward Prowse and address those deficiencies rather than just buying for solely one position?

  • Comment posted by Watto, today at 17:33

    WE. NEEDED. A. STRIKER.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:25

    Your coverage of Southampton on the transfer page is abysmal. Much to busy concentrating on MU, Newcastle, Londonclubs to give fair coverage to us. Sort it out please.

    • Reply posted by Darren, today at 18:38

      Darren replied:
      It’s just the same on the radio, it’s all about the London clubs and the Northerners.

  • Comment posted by Lingo , today at 17:21

    1 goal and 2 assists in 20 Ligue 1 games can’t be worth £22m

    • Reply posted by Ballsy, today at 17:27

      Ballsy replied:
      I’m also joining for £22m. Got an own goal, an assist and scored a peno last time I played.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:16

    Love it

