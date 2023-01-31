Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana was the fastest player at the World Cup, according to statistics

Southampton have agreed to sign Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for a club record £22m, according to BBC Radio Solent.

The Ghana international, 20, who primarily plays on the left, had also been linked with a move to Saints' relegation rivals Everton.

He is now having a medical in France before moving to Southampton in a deal which could rise to £24.6m.

The fee exceeds the £20m Saints paid to sign Danny Ings from Liverpool in 2019.

Sulemana joined Rennes from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2021 and has played 20 times this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

He has won 15 caps for Ghana, including three appearances at the World Cup in Qatar.

Sulemana was recorded running at 35.7kph (22.2mph) during the tournament, the quickest speed of any player.