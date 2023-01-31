Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Eriksen sustained an ankle injury from a challenge from Reading forward Andy Carroll, who was later sent off for two bookings

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen is set to be out until at least late April after sustaining an ankle injury in his side's FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday.

United manager Erik ten Hag believes the club have the "players who can fill the gap" caused by Eriksen's absence.

"On deadline day it's difficult [to bring in a replacement]. You can't make policy on such bad injuries," he said.

"But we have players in the midfield department and good players."

The Denmark midfielder has made 31 appearances for United this season.

The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford player signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford in the summer.

"[He] is expected to be out of action for an extended period," the club said in a statement.

"There is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season.

"While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May."

United are already missing midfielder Donny van de Beek who was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury in January.

In his news conference before United's EFL Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Ten Hag added: "Of course he's disappointed about it, we are disappointed about it.

"I wish it hadn't happened. It's quite clear Christian brings top quality to our squad and he has some specifics that are hard to replace."

On Fred playing in Eriksen's role, Ten Hag said: "He's playing together with Casemiro in the Brazil squad.

"You see against Tottenham and Manchester City he has a lot of qualities and they're a good combination."