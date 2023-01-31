Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Dylan Duffy has scored three League of Ireland goals since joining UCD from Shamrock Rovers in January 2022

Lincoln City have signed Dylan Duffy from League of Ireland side University College Dublin.

The 20-year-old forward joins Mark Kennedy's Imps on an undisclosed-length contract.

He becomes Lincoln's third January-window signing, after Sheffield United wing-back Harry Boyes and Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange.

Kennedy's side currently lie 16th in League One, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Director of football Jez George said: "Dylan is a talented young player, with exciting attacking attributes and potential, who will excite our fans once he has transitioned into full-time training, as he makes the huge step up into League One.

"We will give him time to do that, We really respect how UCD provide a platform for talented young footballers in Ireland to combine education with football at their highest level domestically.

"Their manager Andy Myler did a fantastic job in keeping their team in the Premier Division last season, balancing what is best for each individual with being competitive in the league. Dylan's progress is testament to that."

Duffy is reported to have turned down offers from Championship and League One clubs in order to move to Sincil Bank.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old forward Freddie Draper and defender Elicha Ahui, 19, have both joined Irish Premier Division side Drogheda United on loan for their upcoming 2023 campaign.

Ahui has made just one senior appearance for Lincoln, while Draper has featured 12 times for the club since making his debut last season.