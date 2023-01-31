Last updated on .From the section Luton

Marvelous Nakamba has made 68 appearances for Villa since being signed by Dean Smith for £11m from Bruges in August 2019

Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

The Zimbabwe midfielder, 29, has not featured for Villa since last season's Premier League title-deciding 3-2 final day loss at Manchester City.

He becomes Championship club Luton's third January signing, to follow on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh and Barnsley keeper Jack Walton.

Nakamba was signed for Villa by ex-boss Dean Smith for £11m from Bruges.

After arriving following promotion from the Championship, he has since made 68 appearances, 58 of them all in the Premier League, without scoring.

"He's got a brilliant attitude," said Luton boss Rob Edwards. "Great physicality, good quality. I think he really suits the way we play.

"That position is one we've been looking to fill for a while. We've got a lot of good midfielders, but not many natural, deep-midfield players."

Luton host Cardiff City in the Championship on Tuesday evening - but it is not clear whether Nakamba will play any part.