Nathaniel Chalobah played 28 times for Fulham after joining from Watford in 2021 and now moves to West Brom for an undisclosed fee

West Bromwich Albion have completed their first January transfer move with the deadline day signing of Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The 28-year-old former Chelsea trainee becomes Carlos Corberan's first signing as Baggies boss - on an 18-month deal.

Chalobah has made six appearances for Marco Silva's side this season.

Albion have also released former Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Zohore was then Baggies boss Slaven Bilic's first signing when he joined from Cardiff for a total £8m package in July 2019.

But he made just 23 appearances, scoring five times, in his first season with Albion - the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 campaign.

He then went out on loan to Millwall, scoring three goals in 19 games - all of which Gary Rowett's side won.

But he made just three more Albion appearances under Valerian Ismael on his return last season.

He has not figured at all under Steve Bruce or Corberan - and it is now almost three years since his final goal for Albion.

Corberan made strengthening his midfield a priority during the current window - but an interest in Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien was put off by a £10m obligation-to-buy clause.

After beginning his career at Chelsea, Chalobah was loaned out to Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli before a permanent move to Watford in 2017.

He has played 28 times for Fulham since moving on from Watford in 2021 - but he has featured for only four minutes this season since being sent off against Newcastle on 1 October.