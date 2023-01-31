Close menu

Tottenham transfer news: Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Matt Doherty celebrates
Doherty has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 71 Spurs appearances across all competitions

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.

The 31-year-old has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred Emerson Royal at right-back with the London club also close to signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

The deal could depend on Atletico defender Felipe's expected move to Nottingham Forest.

Doherty arrived at Spurs from Wolves in 2020 and has made 71 appearances in all competitions.

He last started a Premier League game for the London club in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal earlier in January and Conte criticised the Republic of Ireland international's performances in October, saying he was not seeing him in the "right way" to start every game.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, three points off the top four, while Atletico are fourth in La Liga and struggling to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the league.

Fellow Spurs defender Djed Spence is also expected to join French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled for first-team football since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer for £20m. The deal will not include an option to make the move permanent.

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 13:06

    Good luck Matt, a credit to the squad

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 13:05

    Who has had more right-backs in the past three seasons - Spurs or Man City?

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 12:58

    Emerson has done better lately. Why not try him at right back with Romero central defender?

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 12:49

    He was poor, need to flush out a few more.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:48

    Which player has made the best move. Porro or Doherty

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 12:44

    As well we're stupidly paying for a RWB though much needed , someone sanctioned the sale of Kyle Walker-Peters , Keiran Trippier and Kyle Walker !
    Been a problem position since with inferior replacements. What bright spark is running this club ?
    Yeah I know !

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 13:07

      saddletramp replied:
      Kyle Walker !!! That was 6 years ago. + £45 mill.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:29

    The signing of Porro will certainly help Tottenham fans get it up for the final push for the top four

  • Comment posted by JahLion, today at 12:28

    Atletico must be desperate

    • Reply posted by haribo97, today at 12:51

      haribo97 replied:
      Comfortable subs bench at Atletico

  • Comment posted by jod, today at 12:26

    Conte's system depends on wing backs NOT full backs. The problem is they haven't been up to the job, Doherty, Sessegnon and Perisic have all been underwhelming. Royal is a full back playing out of position, he'd be great in a back four. Spence hasn't been used so who knows. Since Conte won't change the system we will presumably keep swapping wing backs until something clicks or Conte leaves.

    • Reply posted by ingmarsen, today at 12:40

      ingmarsen replied:
      Conte's won ' Titles ' and Cups everywhere he's gone playing this system with Juventus, Inter and Chelsea so can understand he won't change. The Spurs players aren't good enough for this system, even though he's stubborn to try anything else !

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, today at 12:23

    Hopefully enjoy similar success to Trippier

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 12:23

    He has been dissapointing in a Spurs shirt, I had thought he would go to Spurs with the form he had shown at Wolves and be a real assett but that has not been the case. Adequate yes. Brilliant no.

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 12:12

    I'd be happier to see both Skipp and Tanganga go abroad on loan. All that's happening at the moment is a full stop in their development.
    The worse thing that can happen to a good youngster, is to be involved with Spurs. Please don't just cite Kane as proof that it doesn't happen.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:10

    How the heck did Matt Doherty get a move to Atletico Madrid. He must want to play under Diego Simeone

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 12:09

    Biggest PHEW ever. Doherty is absolute 💩. If he’s a professional football player then I’m a Dutchman & the king 🤴 of Spain. Please sign Doherty permanently. 🤞

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 12:24

      RJsportfan replied:
      He is a football player who is paid money to play football full time.
      How do Spain feel about your time as their King being a dutchman?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:08

    They getting the Irish Cafu. Or in Ireland. The Irish Coffee😆

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 12:22

      Justfacts replied:
      Nice racism there, disgraceful

  • Comment posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 12:08

    I thought he was playing well until he was injured last season, but Conte seems fairly set once he makes his mind up. The last right back that left Spurs for Atlético could still be doing a good job for Spurs, he is having a great time at Newcastle, another questionable decision.

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 12:14

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      Mourinho said to get rid of him, you'd have to question him.

  • Comment posted by HazDaz BBC, today at 12:04

    Not a top class defender amongst the lot of them, we want quality not quantity, can only play one in each position at a time. Let’s see if the next gamble pays off.

    • Reply posted by nolikechickenbadge, today at 12:13

      nolikechickenbadge replied:
      Porro should be. He's £40 million - that's twice our normal punt on a right back ( Aurier / Royal / Spence all £20mil ). Does the recruitment team have any accountability at Spurs ?

  • Comment posted by stoodstill, today at 12:03

    Conti will do the club a favour and leave, he obviously has no interest in moving forward.

