Doherty has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 71 Spurs appearances across all competitions

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.

The 31-year-old has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred Emerson Royal at right-back with the London club also close to signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

The deal could depend on Atletico defender Felipe's expected move to Nottingham Forest.

Doherty arrived at Spurs from Wolves in 2020 and has made 71 appearances in all competitions.

He last started a Premier League game for the London club in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal earlier in January and Conte criticised the Republic of Ireland international's performances in October, saying he was not seeing him in the "right way" to start every game.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, three points off the top four, while Atletico are fourth in La Liga and struggling to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the league.

Fellow Spurs defender Djed Spence is also expected to join French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled for first-team football since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer for £20m. The deal will not include an option to make the move permanent.